Gloria H. Leiding, 91, died peacefully at home on October 11, 2019. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Leiding. Survived by children, Patricia (Tom) McHugh, Carolynn, Bob (Janice); grandchildren, Jim, Tom, Julie, Sarah, Jessi, and Alex; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews along with her twin sister, Betty Florian. Born August 25, 1928 and raised in Chicago, Gloria had 5 brothers and sisters. Gloria attended Lakeview High School. Gloria and Chuck were married in December 1947 and were blessed with 70 wonderful years together. They raised 3 children and enjoyed life while living in Chicago, IL; Meadowdale, IL; North Hollywood, CA; St. Cloud, FL; Palatine, IL. Gloria's kind and thoughtful manner was cherished by all who knew her. We hope to live by her example. In respect of Gloria's wishes the family will have a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date to which family and friends will be invited. In lieu of flowers, contributions to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation of Barrington would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019