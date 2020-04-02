Daily Herald Obituaries
GLORIA RECKERT
GLORIA H. RECKERT


1929 - 2020
GLORIA H. RECKERT Obituary
WHEELING - Gloria H. Reckert, nee Heeney, age 90. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Reckert, for over 67 years. Devoted mother of Karen Reckert, Kathy Reckert, John (Cyndee) Reckert, Francis (Rebecca) Reckert, Mary (Lee) Geller and the late Paul Reckert. Loving grandmother of Lisa (Josh), Steven, Julie, Michael, Lauren, Daniel, Kyle, Joseph and the late Thomas. Caring great-grandmother of Kaiden, Teagan, Adam, Anna, Caleb, Jade, Tyler, Carlie, Tessa, Isabella and Remmy. Cherished daughter of the late Francis and Emma Heeney. Dear sister of the late Francis (Shirley) Heeney. Dear aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit our website for updates on service dates and times. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 W. Bode Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194 or online at http://www.churchoftheholyspirit.org/donate.html. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
