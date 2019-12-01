|
Gloria H. Riga, nee Olexik, age 95, passed away November 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Riga. Loving mother of Gloria (Ronald) Wayer, William Sr. (Diane), Karen (Theodore) Banakis, and James (Cheryl). Devoted grandmother of Kevin (Ellen) Wayer, Kristin Taylor, Brian (Jennifer) Wayer, William Jr. Riga, Katie (Brett) Monroe, Joanna (Joe) Favia, Christina (Michael) Morley. Cherished great-grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Irene (the late Mike) Rascia and Arnold (Nancy) Olexik. Fond aunt of many. Preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Johanna Olexik, and siblings Carl Olexik, and Emily Landeck. Visitation Friday, December 6th, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd. (Rt. 58) at Meier Rd., Mount Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Organization, . Funeral information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019