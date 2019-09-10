|
Gloria J. Montgomery (Clendenin), age 75. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home in Ft. Myers, FL. She was surrounded by family. Survived by her beloved children, Natalie (Carl) Schmidt, Steve (Colleen) Montgomery; four grandchildren, Tara (Scott) Sylvester, Kyle (Tess) Schmidt, Joe Montgomery and Trevor Schmidt; two great-grandchildren, Roman and Collins Schmidt; her sister Pat (Rick) Johns and brother, Chuck Clendenin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gladys (nee Kviz). Gloria loved gardening, sewing and crafts, adopting shelter dogs, reading science fiction and rock and roll music. Her favorite group was Queen, and Freddie Mercury in particular. She worked as a secretary for the village of Downers Grove, IL, and Downers Grove Fire Department for most of her career. She became a second mother to many of the Firemen. As a village employee, she was instrumental in helping organize the first annual Downers Grove Heritage Fest. She balanced work and her children. She was a Cub Scout den mother, involved with Girl Scouts and even became president of the PTA at Puffer Hefty School where her children attended. She was a fun-loving woman with a Betty Rubble (The Flintstones) laugh. She will be missed by the many lives she touched in her 75 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory at Hope Hospice - www.donate.hopehcs.org. Please visit the tribute page at www.fullermetz.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019