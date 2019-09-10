Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fuller Metz Cremation & Funeral Services
3740 Del Prado Blvd S
Cape Coral, FL 33904
(239) 542-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA MONTGOMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA J. MONTGOMERY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLORIA J. MONTGOMERY Obituary
Gloria J. Montgomery (Clendenin), age 75. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home in Ft. Myers, FL. She was surrounded by family. Survived by her beloved children, Natalie (Carl) Schmidt, Steve (Colleen) Montgomery; four grandchildren, Tara (Scott) Sylvester, Kyle (Tess) Schmidt, Joe Montgomery and Trevor Schmidt; two great-grandchildren, Roman and Collins Schmidt; her sister Pat (Rick) Johns and brother, Chuck Clendenin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gladys (nee Kviz). Gloria loved gardening, sewing and crafts, adopting shelter dogs, reading science fiction and rock and roll music. Her favorite group was Queen, and Freddie Mercury in particular. She worked as a secretary for the village of Downers Grove, IL, and Downers Grove Fire Department for most of her career. She became a second mother to many of the Firemen. As a village employee, she was instrumental in helping organize the first annual Downers Grove Heritage Fest. She balanced work and her children. She was a Cub Scout den mother, involved with Girl Scouts and even became president of the PTA at Puffer Hefty School where her children attended. She was a fun-loving woman with a Betty Rubble (The Flintstones) laugh. She will be missed by the many lives she touched in her 75 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory at Hope Hospice - www.donate.hopehcs.org. Please visit the tribute page at www.fullermetz.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now