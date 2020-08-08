1/
GLORIA JEAN SWEET
1940 - 2020
ELGIN - Gloria Jean Sweet, 79, of Elgin, passed away August 4, 2020 at JourneyCare, Barrington. She was born December 23, 1940 in San Diego, CA the daughter of William and Anna Wyatt. She had been a resident of Elgin since 1964. Surviving are her husband, Kendall B. Sweet II whom she married on April 5, 1964, 2 children Kimberly (Timothy) Meyer, and Kendall (Kimberlea) Sweet III, 4 grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua (Jocelyn), and Joseph Meyer and Kendall Sweet IV. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Elgin Moose Lodge, 925 S. McLean Blvd., Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Moose Lodge or JourneyCare. Laird Funeral Home is assisting the family. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Elgin Moose Lodge
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
