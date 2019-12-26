Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church,
297 E. Jefferson Ave.
Hampshire, IL
View Map
HAMPSHIRE - Gloria L. Ream, 89, passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 23, 2019, at Sherman Hospital in Elgin. She was born May 17, 1930, the daughter of Fred and Mae (Polansky) Schwartz. Gloria moved to Hampshire at age 15 and was a member of the 1948 Class of Hampshire High School. She married Bruce E. Ream on April 28, 1952, at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Hampshire. Gloria worked as a newsroom clerk for the Hampshire Register newspaper beginning in 1971 until her retirement in 2006. She was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Red Hat Society, the Czechoslovakian Society of America, and loved playing dominoes with her lady friends. Surviving are her two sons, Michael (Pat) Ream, and Steve (Anita) Ream; five grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Haney, Adam (Lauren) Ream, Andrew (Jennifer) Ream, Jason Ream, and Tamara (Matt) Chiu; 7 great-grandchildren, Skylar, Ellie, Jaxon, Ezra, Dominic, Elena, and Michaela with another expected soon. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Bruce on Jan. 2, 1981. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Saturday, Dec. 28 at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 297 E. Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 27 from 3 to 7 PM at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Hampshire Park District Foundation, P.O. Box 953, Hampshire, IL 60140. Information, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
