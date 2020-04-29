|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Gloria May Bernardi (nee Nowaczyk), 85, passed away peacefully on April 25th. Beloved wife of 62 years to John D. Bernardi. Loving and cherished mother of Jean Hallermann (Jim) and John Bernardi (Diane nee Schuh). Treasured grandmother to Marie Valentine (Craig), Ann Patel (Yogen), Christine Pawlowski (Jeff), Julia Bernardi and James Hallermann. Loving great-grandmother to Grace, Jack, Luke Valentine; Molly Pawlowski and Mia Patel. Gloria is also survived by her dear sister, Mildred (the late Phillip) Genovise, sister-in-law, Barbara Nowaczyk, and many much loved and admired nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Vincent and Frances Nowaczyk and cherished siblings, Vincent Nowaczyk (Maryann), Norman Nowaczyk, Dorothy Santella (Andrew), Trudy Cryer (Ralph). Gloria, born in Chicago, in 1934, married John in 1958 and together happily raised two loving children. Gloria loved her family, put her faith in God, and always lived a vibrant and radiant life. The light of her love and happiness was showered on everyone who knew her. She always made everyone feel special and you could not help but be joyous in her presence. She appreciated and enjoyed sharing her time with family and friends. Some of her hobbies were travel, tennis, entertaining, theater, opera, dancing, and golf. Gloria was an inspiration to so many in so many ways. And she will forever be remembered by hearts filled with love and gratitude. Services will be held privately. In her loving memory, donations can be made to The Salvation Army. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2020