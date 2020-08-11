1/
GLORIA M. LAMAGDELEINE
Gloria M. LaMagdeleine, 93, a longtime Mundelein/Libertyville resident, passed away peacefully August 8, 2020. Gloria was born October 12, 1926 in Huntley, IL to the late Alfred and Florence Ahrens. Gloria devoted her life to her family; she loved being in their lives and was a consistent supporter throughout. She loved travelling to Europe with her beloved late husband Leslie "Les" to the sites where he served our country with valor during WWII. She is remembered for her sharp memory even into her 90's and her kind gentle spirit. Gloria also loved taking her daily long walks in Libertyville and talking to many neighbors along her way. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Les of 66 years of marriage. She is survived by her loving daughters, Marcia LaMagdeleine-Patience and Diane LaMagdeleine; her cherished grandchildren, Michelle Tellez, Jamie (Mike) Schiavone and Josh (Erica) McKenzie; her dearest great-grandchildren, Kyle, Katelyn and Kalin Tellez, Jakub Baranski and Max Schiavone; her adoring sister, Ramona Lukenbill; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday August 12th from 10:30am -12:30pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville. Services to follow at the funeral home. Internment St. Mary Cemetery, Fremont Center. Memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
