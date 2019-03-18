Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
More Obituaries for GLORIA SPRINCZ
GLORIA SPRINCZ


1936 - 2019
GLORIA SPRINCZ Obituary
Gloria Sprincz, age 82, a forty-eight year resident of Wheaton, passed away Friday March 15th 2019. Born August 29, 1936 in Chicago, she was raised in both Brookfield and Oak Park, IL. She received her bachelor of arts degree in education from Arizona State University. She taught second grade in Scottsdale,AZ and also taught in Illinois. She is survived by her son Michael O.; her sister Linda Howanietz; and her nephew Eric Howanietz. Interment private. A memorial visitation will be held at a later date. Funeral information: 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
