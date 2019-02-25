Gloria Velma Rinkenberger, 75, of Plato Center, passed away on February 22, 2019 at Sherman Hospital, Elgin. She was born on April 6, 1943 in Friend, NE the daughter of Jerry and Velma (Kubicek) Sadlo. Gloria had worked for United Airlines 42 years prior to retirement. Gloria was an avid runner, and participated in half marathons and other races with her son. She loved to plant flowers, and spend time with family. She will be deeply missed. Survivors include her husband: David Rinkenberger; two children: Matthew (Brianne) Rinkenberger and Teresa (Christopher) Hodgson; along with two grandchildren: Zander and Hailey. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Daniel Sadlo and Ruth Wassinger. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 10:00 am, at the Apostolic Church Church, 2740 West Highland Ave., Elgin IL 60124. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 4:00pm-8:00pm, at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Center, and on Wednesday, at the church, from 9:00am until the time of service. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary