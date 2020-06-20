GRAYSLAKE - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of US Navy veteran Godfrey Geissberger, Jr. Godfrey, 84, died following complications from heart surgery at Evanston Hospital on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was preceded into death by his wife, Olive (Cross) Boyd, his father, Godfrey and mother, Elizabeth (Wurba) Geissberger. He is survived by his brother, Robert Geissberger and two sisters, Dolores Thompson and Evelyn Cipri, and many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Godfrey was born in Belleville, WI, and worked on his family's farm before joining the Navy. Following his military career, he worked for Rouse's Auto Repair in Libertyville, IL for more than four decades. Due to concerns with the COVID-19 virus, services will be held at a later date.







