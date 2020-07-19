HOFFMAN ESTATES - Goldie G. Einecker, nee Kusec, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Mathew F. Einecker. Loving mother of Alan (Deborah), Gregory (Roberta), Keith, Neil, Richard (Denise) and Stuart (Lisa). Cherished grandmother of 13. Caring great-grandmother of 3. Devoted daughter of the late Luke and Cecilia Kusec. Loving sister of the late Lucille Calabrese. Dear aunt of Joan, Patricia, Susan, Jim, John and Julie. Visitation Monday from 4 to 7 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.