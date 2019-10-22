Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Elgin, IL
Funeral service
Following Services
Laird Funeral Home
Elgin, IL
GORDON K. BRAUN


1945 - 2019
ELGIN - Gordon K. Braun, 74, of Elgin, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Heritage Woods in South Elgin. He was born January 6, 1945 in Elgin, the son of Herman H. and Cecilia (Kachelmuss) Braun, and they preceded him in death. He is survived by his children: Ron, Bill and Michelle Braun; eight grandchildren; brothers: Herman C. and Eugene Braun; sister: Kathleen Durrenberger, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, with a funeral service immediately following. Burial will be private on Thursday, at Bluff City Cemetery. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
