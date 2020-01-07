|
ELGIN - Gordon Kent Williamson, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Gordon was born February 6, 1939, to Paul and Edith (Reese) Williamson in Louisville, Kentucky, the oldest of three children. Gordon was a proud Vietnam veteran, serving his country in a time of war as Special Forces (Green Beret). He spent 11 months in Soc Trang (South of Saigon) as a medic on an "A" Team. Gordon married Joyce in 1971 in Chicago, Illinois. After marrying, they lived in Westport, Connecticut for a couple of years before settling down to raise their family in Palatine, Illinois; they lived there until their move to Elgin in 2006. Over the years, Gordon was very involved, as a coach, with the Palatine Celtic Soccer Club; it was during these years that he became lovingly known as "Big G," a moniker that stuck with him for the remainder of his life. He made a lasting impression on the program and all the players he coached. After moving on from coaching, he continued to be an involved spectator at all of his children's school and sporting events. Even as a grandparent, Gordon took great pride in his grandchildren's activities and could often be found cheering them on. Aside from spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could, Gordon also enjoyed being self-employed, traveling during the winter months to Creekside Preserve in Ft. Myers, seeing movies, trying new restaurants, socializing with friends, and researching family genealogy. Gordon is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joyce (Krsticevic); his children, Courtney (Darren) Byer of Cary, IL, Kendra (Dave) Castelloni of Palatine, IL, and Gordon, Jr. (Sara) Williamson of Elgin, IL; seven grandchildren, Jensen and Bram Byer, Ella and MJ Castelloni, and Lily, Dylan, and Sophia Williamson; and his siblings, Gloria Friedrichs and Gene Williamson of Kingsport, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Gordon's name to https://fisherhouse.org or https://www.pancan.org. Memorial Visitation will be from 3:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 9th at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway in Palatine. Funeral Friday, 9:30 AM from the funeral home to St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive in Palatine for Mass at 10 AM. Interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Road in Palatine. For info, please call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 7, 2020