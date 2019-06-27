ELGIN - Gordon L. Giles, age 55, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in Elmhurst on January 7, 1964 and was the son of the late Gordon L., Sr. and Carol A. Giles. Gordon was raised in the western suburbs and had lived in the Wheaton, Naperville, South Elgin and Elgin areas all of his life and was employed by FRWRD Water in Elgin. Gordon loved his family and friends very much and especially loved being a dad and was incredibly proud of his son; Jacob. He had a Big Personality and a quick wit. He not only loved to laugh, he loved making others laugh too. Gordon loved being outdoors and looked forward to any opportunity to spend time and work in his yard at the "Lake House." He loved working on his cars and enjoyed INDY Car Racing. He was very handy and loved to tinker and do projects around the house. He is survived by his wife of 23 years; Nikki and their son; Jacob. His siblings; Debbie (Bob Lukach) Rahn, Wally, Lisa and Kathi Giles. Other survivors include his in-laws; Mike and Maggie Mahnke and Steve (Kama) Davis, as well as his nieces, nephews and countless good and faithful friends, including his dog; Dixie. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Saturday from 1PM until time of service at 4PM. At Gordon's request, he will then be cremated and inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name in care of his family. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary