SCHAUMBURG - Gordon Maxwell "Mac" James, age 84, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born on September 26, 1934, in Marietta, OH to Gordon James and Lillian James Bath. In his youth, he attended Marietta College, joined the Delta Upsilon fraternity, and served in the US Air Force. He married Barbara Ottum of Sparta, WI on June 28, 1969. Mac lived in various locations in Ohio and Illinois before the couple settled in Schaumburg. He worked for several businesses during his career, retiring from John B. Sanfilippo & Son in 2003. Mac loved entertaining friends and family, "The Duke" (both the legend and his granddog), old hotrods, keeping up on the latest news, and books and movies on the military. He also enjoyed any type of joke that would put a smile a loved one's face and a sparkle in his eye. Mac is survived by his wife Barbara, his daughter Penny, his son Gordon "Gerry," and daughter-in-law Karissa, along with 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Marietta "Mimi" Montgomery and countless nieces and nephews. Mac rejoins his parents, stepfather Gerald Bath, and his sister Ann Manly who preceded him in death. A visitation and service will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 119 W. Wise Road in Schaumburg on Saturday, March 23rd. The visitation will start at 10:00 am and the service will immediately follow at 11:00 am. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Schaumburg or the in Mac's name. "Tomorrow hopes we have learned something from yesterday." -John Wayne. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary