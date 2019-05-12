Daily Herald Obituaries
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
GORDON GUNDERSON
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
630 S. Quentin Road,
Palatine, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church,
630 S. Quentin Road,
Palatine, IL
GRAYSLAKE - Gordon R. Gunderson, 88, was born February 7, 1931 in Chicago to Lewis O. (Clara J. nee Holms) Gunderson and Grace O. (nee Jacobsen) Gunderson and passed away May 9, 2019. Gordon was the beloved husband of Elaine J. Gunderson and the late June A. Gunderson; loving father of Cynthia L. (late Raymond B. Johnson) Gunderson, Douglas E. Gunderson and Joyce A. (late Jerry Outlaw) Gunderson; cherished grandfather of Ryan E. Gunderson and Sgt. Jeremy A. (Edward D.) Gunderson-Outlaw; dear brother of the late Eileen Glass and L. David Gunderson and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights and Wednesday, May 15 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at All Saints Lutheran Church, 630 S. Quentin Road, Palatine, IL 60067. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Journeys - The Road Home, 1140 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60074. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019
