Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GORDON ARNOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GORDON WAYNE ARNOLD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GORDON WAYNE ARNOLD Obituary
PALATINE - Gordon Wayne Arnold, 86. Beloved husband of Bridget, nee LeBlanc. Loving father of Ann (Ken) Kenik, Jim, Kathleen, Mary and John Arnold. Adored grandfather of Lara, Ellen, Elizabeth, Ben (Abi), Conner, Megan and Molly. Dear great-grandfather of Deklan. Devoted brother of Thomas (the late Marilyn). Uncle and friend to many. A Memorial Visitation in Gordon's honor will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2 PM to 5 PM, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Interment private. Info 847-359-8020
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now