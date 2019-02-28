Gordon William Dierschow, age 90, of Geneva and formerly of West Chicago and Elburn, passed away on February 27, 2019. He was born in West Chicago on October 5, 1928 to Walter and Mae (Hensel) Dierschow. He was a 1946 graduate of West Chicago Community High School. Gordon was united in marriage on October 6, 1951 to Linn Benson. He was a Sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War. Gordon retired from Illinois Bell after 44 years of service. He was a life member and past Commander (1968) of the American Legion Post 300 in West Chicago, longtime member of the Elburn Lions Club receiving 2 Melvin Jones Awards, 2015 Grand Marshall of Elburn Days Parade and longtime member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in West Chicago serving 4 terms on the Church Council Advisory Board. Gordon is survived by his children, Debbie (Ron) Ackerman and Don (Cindy) Dierschow; grandchildren, Amy (Tony) Millard, Matt Ackerman and stepgrandson, Eric Lins; great-granddaughter, Tinley Eleanor Millard; sister, Nora Jane Fisher; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Linn in 2018; brothers, Alvin "Tuffy Dierschow and LaVern "Mooky" Dierschow; and sister, Adeline Blecke. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. and Main), West Chicago. Funeral services on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Glen Oak Cemetery in West Chicago. Contributions in Gordon's memory may be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 155 N. Prince Crossing Rd., West Chicago, IL 60185, AL Post 300, 123 Main Street, West Chicago, IL 60185 or Elburn Lions Club, 500 Filmore St., Elburn, IL 60119. For information, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary