Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GRACE BUCKNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE BUCKNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GRACE BUCKNER Obituary
Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Buckner Sr.; Loving mother of Don Jr. (Meg) and Chris (Karen); Devoted grandmother of Dylan, Ethan and Sarah. Dear sister of Linda (Bob) Ibold. Cherished friend of Ruth Heim. Longtime resident of Itasca. Grace was a Licensed Real Estate Broker for over 50 years. Proud longtime board member of Lake Park High School. Grace enjoyed many hours of quilting with friends in the Itasca Quilters Guild. Visitation Sunday 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GRACE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -