Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Buckner Sr.; Loving mother of Don Jr. (Meg) and Chris (Karen); Devoted grandmother of Dylan, Ethan and Sarah. Dear sister of Linda (Bob) Ibold. Cherished friend of Ruth Heim. Longtime resident of Itasca. Grace was a Licensed Real Estate Broker for over 50 years. Proud longtime board member of Lake Park High School. Grace enjoyed many hours of quilting with friends in the Itasca Quilters Guild. Visitation Sunday 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 23, 2019