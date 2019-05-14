Daily Herald Obituaries
More Obituaries for GRACE HOFFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE C. HOFFMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GRACE C. HOFFMAN Obituary
DES PLAINES - Visitation for Grace C. Hoffman, age 90, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of Memorial Mass at 10:30 am. Interment will be private. She was the beloved wife of the late Norbert; dear mother of Nancy (Larry), Ken and the late Norbie and proud grandmother to Amy. Memorial contributions to the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. For info. 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2019
