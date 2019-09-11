|
|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Grace Duddles (nee Corrao), 95, a 20-year resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away September 8, at St. Joseph Home in Palatine. Grace was the beloved wife of the late Lavergne "Red" Duddles (1987); devoted mother of Verne A. (the late Carol) Duddles, Judith L. (the late Albin) Liepold, and Dennis M. (Teri) Duddles; cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 15; loving sister of Tony Corrao, Virginia Zielinski, Fran Magnussen, and the late Joseph Corrao; Grace also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. A 11 a.m. funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 14, at St. Joseph Home, 80 W. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Memorials to Little Sisters of the Poor at St. Joseph Home. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019