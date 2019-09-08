Daily Herald Obituaries
GRACE E. UTT


1928 - 2019
GRACE E. UTT Obituary
Grace E. Utt, age 90, died peacefully at Lexington Healthcare of Schaumburg on August 24, 2019. She was born to Edmund and Emily (Paschke) Mazur on December 25, 1928 in Chicago and was a former resident of Algonquin, West Chicago and Hoffman Estates, IL. Grace was the devoted mother to Denise Spencer, Craig (Jewell) Utt, Loren (Jeanette) Utt, Julie (Chris) Settipani and Jeffrey Utt; loving grandmother to Dawn (Chris) Bussey; Chad (Melanie) Spencer; Jason (Jennifer) Spencer; Debra Seacrist, Brandon (Heather), Jordan (Nicole), Jonathan (Cathryn), Kristopher, Andrew Settipani, Angela Settipani, and Kyle; beloved great-grandmother to Cy, Madalyn, Cade, Reagan, Riley, Ethan, Cameron, Aria, Vanessa and Alexa; dear sister of Edmund (Joan) Mazur Jr. and fond sister-in-law of Garth Dawson and Marie Mazur and Audrey Mazur. Grace is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. A celebration of Grace's life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, in Grace's name, please make donations to the or a . Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
