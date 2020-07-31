ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Grace Elizabeth Tangney (nee Becklund), 89 years old, of Arlington Heights, died peacefully on July 27, 2020 at her home in the arms of her daughters, Patricia and Elizabeth. Grace was born November 1, 1930 in North Arlington, New Jersey. She was the youngest of nine children to Linda and Walter Becklund. Grace married Gerald A Tangney (deceased) on November 24, 1951, and she remained a loving wife for 67 years. She was a resident of Arlington Heights for over 39 years. Grace is the mother of Kathleen (deceased), Elizabeth Ammon, Scott (deceased) (Catherine), Michael (deceased) (Jane) and Patricia Richards (Joel). She is grandmother of Boyd, Brandon and Brian Ammon, Jack, Simon, Grace and Blaise (NY Tangneys), Alexandra, Julianne and Nicklaus (Palatine Tangneys), Shannon and Kylie Richards and great grandmother to Ory Scott Ammon. Grace was on the board of Encore Group, Prospect Heights Garden Club, and Arlington Terrace Neighbors. She was a greeter at St. Alphonsus Church. She cherished the friendships she made throughout her journey. Grace devoted her life to helping others through working with church groups, community service, and school fund-raising. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30AM Monday, August 3 at St. Alphonsus Liguori 411 N Wheeling Rd, Prospect Heights, IL Grace wished that in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
or do a random act of kindness with her in your heart.