Grace Ellen Grandprey formerly McDaniel (Nee Williams) peacefully joined her son Michael, granddaughter Holly and Husband Milton in heaven on May 19th,2020. Grace fell victim to COVID-19. Grace was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota and lived in Northlake, Elgin and Glendale Heights. Grace is a beloved mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Grace was a long time real estate broker at Coldwell Banker in Schaumburg. Her slogan was, AMAZING GRACE GETS RESULTS. She would often drag coworkers and family members to random construction sites to look at new homes or walk through models. She was a past president of Women's Council of Realtors and Business and Professional Women's Organization. She was also a life long crafter and crochet expert, often drafting her daughters and granddaughters into working craft fairs with her. Grace made homemade donuts, danced to the soundtrack of Mary Poppins and loved trying new restaurants. Despite a deficiency of musical talent Grace was always the most animated singer in Bethlehem Church of Elgin. Grace had a grateful heart and always lent a helping hand to anyone in need. She leaves behind daughters; Kathleen (Robert) Bily, Marian (Mark) Schwartz and son Wesley (Margaret) McDaniel. She also leaves behind granddaughters; Brenda Farlow, Teresa Tallar, Kendra LeBahn and grandson Travis Schwartz along with two beloved great-grandchildren. Que Sera Sera Gram. We Love You. Thank you to the kind staff at Villa Scalabrini, you are forever family to us.







