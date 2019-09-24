Daily Herald Obituaries
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
GRACE ESTHER (OLSON) VYLETA


1934 - 2019
Grace Esther (Olson) Vyleta, entered into eternal life with her Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1934 in Elmhurst, IL the daughter of Gordon & Lillian (Redine) Olson. In 1949 she met the love of her life Joseph Vyleta at Morton East High School and they married August 16, 1952. Joe was in the Marines & they spent their first 2 years in California and had 62 and half years together. They lived in Mt. Prospect, Fox Lake and she moved to Park Falls, WI for the last 2 years. Grace was the proud mother of Kenneth & James Vyleta, Deborah (James) Petruzzelli, Kathie (Randy) Singer, and John (De'Reen) Vyleta. She loved her grandchildren: Nicholas (Meghan), Kayla (Nathan), Jana (Tom), Julia, Vincent (Maloree), Monica, Robert, Alissa, Frank, Joey, Alex, Emlee (Guy) Victor, Michal, and Anthony. Her many great grandchildren: Owen, Wally, Lilah, Kody, Mason, Annamarie, John, and Skylar; a brother Paul (Darlene) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe in 2015, daughter Glorianne, grandson David, a brother Ken and a sister Marion. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St. Elgin. Burial will be Woodlawn Cemetery in Forest Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of services in the funeral home. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
