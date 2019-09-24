|
|
Grace Esther (Olson) Vyleta, entered into eternal life with her Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1934 in Elmhurst, IL the daughter of Gordon & Lillian (Redine) Olson. In 1949 she met the love of her life Joseph Vyleta at Morton East High School and they married August 16, 1952. Joe was in the Marines & they spent their first 2 years in California and had 62 and half years together. They lived in Mt. Prospect, Fox Lake and she moved to Park Falls, WI for the last 2 years. Grace was the proud mother of Kenneth & James Vyleta, Deborah (James) Petruzzelli, Kathie (Randy) Singer, and John (De'Reen) Vyleta. She loved her grandchildren: Nicholas (Meghan), Kayla (Nathan), Jana (Tom), Julia, Vincent (Maloree), Monica, Robert, Alissa, Frank, Joey, Alex, Emlee (Guy) Victor, Michal, and Anthony. Her many great grandchildren: Owen, Wally, Lilah, Kody, Mason, Annamarie, John, and Skylar; a brother Paul (Darlene) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe in 2015, daughter Glorianne, grandson David, a brother Ken and a sister Marion. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St. Elgin. Burial will be Woodlawn Cemetery in Forest Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of services in the funeral home. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019