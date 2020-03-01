|
PALATINE - Grace Evelyn (Smith) Fiala, age 94, a longtime resident of Palatine, passed away February 27, 2020 in Schaumburg. She was born in Benton, IL on December 29, 1925 to Mildred (Warren) Smith and Earl E. Smith. Both have preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Charles (Chuck) Fiala in 1991. Also preceded in death by brothers, Jackie, Jim (Joan), Earl Smith Jr. (Yvonne-deceased) and sister, Marian (Smith) Hughes (Ernie, deceased). She is survived by their daughter, Sandy (Fiala) Wenzel (Dan) of Hoffman Estates, her sister, Frances Glover (Jack, deceased), and many nieces and nephews. She was a loving Nana to David and Wesley Ruby of Fullerton, CA. Evelyn and Chuck spent 55 years in Palatine and loved living there. He operated his barber shop on Northwest Highway in Palatine for many years. Evelyn worked for 44 years in the Personnel and Employment field and retired as Employment Manager from Sola Electric in Elk Grove Village. She was an active member of Palatine's "New Hope Baptist Church" for 25 years, prior to joining Bethel Baptist Church in Schaumburg, after moving to Friendship Village. Visitation Tuesday, from 4 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Instate Wednesday, 10:00 AM at Bethel Baptist Church, 200 N. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Pacific Garden Mission, 1458 S. Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60607. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020