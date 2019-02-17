Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James the Apostle
480 S. Park Blvd.
Glen Ellyn, IL
GRACE M. LANDEM

GRACE M. LANDEM Obituary
GLEN ELLYN - Grace M. Landem, 84, of Batavia, formerly Glen Ellyn, passed away February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard "Dick" Landem; loving mother of Kathleen (Lawrence) Hanley, Susan (Donald) Figura, the late Eileen Winter, and Donna (Greg) Taylor; proud grandmother of Erik, Kara, Elizabeth, Mark, Bethany, Sinead, Steven, Daniel, Erika, Hanna, Sadie Rose and Nicholas and great-grandmother of Eileen, Ian and Kai; fond sister of Hank Semmler; dear mother-in-law of Mark (Amy) Winter. Visitation Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road (one block east of Naperville Road), Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral prayer Tuesday 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to 10 a.m. Mass at St. James the Apostle, 480 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to , 1801 S. Meyers Rd., Suite 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
