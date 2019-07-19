|
Grace M. Piermarini (nee Giovenco), 90, of Schaumburg, IL, formerly of Elk Grove Village, IL, passed away peacefully on July 12th. Cherished wife for 67 years of the late Nick Piermarini; loving mother of Angela, Louis (Wendy), Charles (Jamie) and Nikki (Robert James); cherished grandfather of Amy (James) Borowiak, Charlie, Nicholas (Anne), Nicasia (Justin) Rifkind, Ross and Jack; dear great-grandmother of Blake, Zach and Jane; and dear sister of John (Kathy) Giovenco, Mary (Rich) DiBattista and Len (Mary Ann) Giovenco. Grace leaves many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial visitation Saturday, August 17th at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 W Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Village, IL from 9am until the time of Mass at 10am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 19, 2019