Grace M. Poznan, age 101 of Rockford, IL, formerly of Arlington Hts., Mt. Prospect and Bensenville; beloved wife of 67 years to the late Stanley J. Poznan; loving mother of the late John C. Poznan, Kathie (Henry) Kawa and Roger E. (Sandee) Poznan; proud grandmother of Heather, Randy, Melanie, Julie, Kate and Adam; fond aunt of Carol R., Mary K., Barbara M., and Carol D. Entombment 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2501 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington, Hts. IL In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
are appreciated. (alz.org
). Arrangements provided by Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, Elmhurst, IL 630-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com
.