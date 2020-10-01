1/
GRACE M. POZNAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GRACE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace M. Poznan, age 101 of Rockford, IL, formerly of Arlington Hts., Mt. Prospect and Bensenville; beloved wife of 67 years to the late Stanley J. Poznan; loving mother of the late John C. Poznan, Kathie (Henry) Kawa and Roger E. (Sandee) Poznan; proud grandmother of Heather, Randy, Melanie, Julie, Kate and Adam; fond aunt of Carol R., Mary K., Barbara M., and Carol D. Entombment 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2501 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington, Hts. IL In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated. (alz.org). Arrangements provided by Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, Elmhurst, IL 630-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Entombment
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved