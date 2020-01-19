|
PALATINE - Grace M. "Tracy" Roberts (nee Capulli) passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Roberts, Sr., she is survived by her loving children, Donald Jr. (Barbara), David (Luci) and Gia Ehret; cherished grandchildren, Dominic, Drake, Dane, Tyler and Michael; sister of Michael (the late Josephine) Capulli, fond nieces and nephews, Bobby Capulli, Cindy Capulli, and Donna Snyder, dear friend to many. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine at 9:00am. A service will be held at 12:00pm at the funeral home. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , https://www.stjude.org/. For info, call 847-359-8020 or visit Grace's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020