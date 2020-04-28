Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
LOMBARD - Grace Talbott, nee Hernberger, age 103. Beloved wife of the late Donald Talbott; loving mother of Mary Walden; devoted grandmother of Kristin M. (fiance Marin Monul), and Daniel R. Walden; fond sister of Mildred (the late Joseph) Pukac, the late Jean (the late Roy) Cone, and the late Norman (the late Geri) Hernberger; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Grace will be remembered for her love of line dancing, playing bridge, and especially her devotion to the Catholic Church, including spending time as a nun with the Sisters of St. Agnes in Fond du Lac Wisconsin until she was 22. Private Service Thursday, April 30, at 11 AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers. Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.), Lombard, IL 60148. Interment private at Fort Sheridan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a Novena Mass for Grace is appreciated. Funeral info, 630-932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services are limited to immediate family members only. The service for Grace will be live streamed directly below the obituary at www.knollcrest.net.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
