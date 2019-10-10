|
|
ELGIN - Grant Wallace "Chip" MacDonald, 77, passed away Monday, October 7. A Navy veteran, Grant was an avid golfer and Fighting Illini fan, Chicago Bears fan, and Chicago Cubs fan. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Wuestenfeld); loving father of Michael (Tricia) MacDonald, Patrick (Chris) MacDonald, Terri (Michael) Legan, Sam Tudisco, Pam (Jeff) Freedman, and Bill (Kathy) Tudisco; proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday, October 11 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Saturday, 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment Lakewood Memorial Park. Information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 10, 2019