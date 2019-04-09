|
|
GLEN ELLYN - Grazia M. Bellino, 89, passed away April 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Dora Bellino; dear sister of the late Carmela and Donato; fond aunt of JoAnn (Calvin) Brown, Frank W. (Diane) Bellino, Donna (Randy) Kloberdanz, Donato R. (Gayle) Bellino, Michael J. (Anita) Bellino, Antonio J. (Annette) Bellino and Antoinette Bellino Grogan; proud great-aunt of 14 and great-great-aunt of 3. Visitation Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral prayers Thursday 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to 10 a.m. Mass at St. James the Apostle Church, 480 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to The Brown Family Endowed Scholarship for Counseling in the College of Education at DePaul University, c/o Sally Ann Julian, Ph.D. Associate Dean for Advancement and External Relations College of Education, DePaul University, 2247 N. Halsted Street, COE 207, Chicago, IL 60614, Phone, 773-325-4522 or the local Knights of Columbus. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 9, 2019