Greg Lohman, age 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Greg was born in Barrington, IL on January 19, 1953, to Floyd and Helen Lohman. He was the big brother to Ron (Pam) Lohman and Joyce Franzese. If it was broken, Greg could fix it. He was a brilliant mechanic, great friend, enjoyed being outdoors and centered his whole world around his three sons and grandsons. He is survived by mother, siblings, nieces and his sons and daughters-in-laws: Jason and Alena Lohman; Jon and Katie Lohman; and Justin and Lauren Lohman; and grandsons and best buddies Austin, William and Bennett. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Floyd, and brother-in-law, Don Franzese. A visitation for Greg will take place from on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10am until the time of service at 12pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 West Main Street, Barrington, IL. All are invited to attend. People wishing to honor Greg's lifelong commitment to family can make donations to his grandsons' college funds. Please make donations to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/
grandpasboysgreglohman