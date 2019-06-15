LAKE BARRINGTON - Greg Zenaty, 65, passed away suddenly June 12, 2019 at his home. He was born March 13, 1954 in Chicago to Victor and Theresa (nee Holmes) Zenaty. Greg enjoyed a career in sales. He loved spending time with his family and dogs and working in the yard. He was a people person and enjoyed a simple life. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Patti (nee Klapmeier) whom he married October 12, 2004 in Long Grove; daughters, Katie (Eric) Olson and Sarah Klapmeier; his mother, Theresa; siblings, Vic, Roger, Theresa, Tommy and Billy Zenaty and Maria (Tim) Lozzaroto and several loving nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Victor, and sister, Michelle. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington, where family will be receiving friends from 5 p.m until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Last Chance House, 244 2nd Street, Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary