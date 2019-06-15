Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for GREG ZENATY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREG ZENATY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GREG ZENATY Obituary
LAKE BARRINGTON - Greg Zenaty, 65, passed away suddenly June 12, 2019 at his home. He was born March 13, 1954 in Chicago to Victor and Theresa (nee Holmes) Zenaty. Greg enjoyed a career in sales. He loved spending time with his family and dogs and working in the yard. He was a people person and enjoyed a simple life. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Patti (nee Klapmeier) whom he married October 12, 2004 in Long Grove; daughters, Katie (Eric) Olson and Sarah Klapmeier; his mother, Theresa; siblings, Vic, Roger, Theresa, Tommy and Billy Zenaty and Maria (Tim) Lozzaroto and several loving nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Victor, and sister, Michelle. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington, where family will be receiving friends from 5 p.m until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Last Chance House, 244 2nd Street, Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now