Gregory A. "Spike" Betlach, 48, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at his home. He was born July 8, 1971 in Lake Forest, IL and had been a resident of Libertyville for most of his life. He was a 1989 graduate of LHS and also a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Fire Safety Management. Greg enjoyed golfing and spending time with his son. Surviving are his son Ryan Betlach; brother William "Billy" Betlach; sister Diane (Jerry) Klocke and nephew, Cody Klocke. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marlene Betlach. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until time of services at 7:00 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. An interment service will be held on Tuesday at Lakeside Cemetery. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
