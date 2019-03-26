|
Gregory Alan Huster, 70, was born February 24, 1949, in Chicago, IL. Mr. Huster was a graduate of Grant High School, and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Carthage College. Retired from working in printing sales after 30 years. He was active in his church and community for many years. Survivors include, his wife Rosann (nee Fragassi). His children, Robert, Gregory (Sarah), Matthew (Elizabeth), Kathleen (Evan) Zillich, Lindsey (Peterson) Huster and Heather (Michael) May. His grandchildren, Kameron, Amber, Gavin, Nolan, Harrison, Caroline Huster, Morgan and Peyton May and Jamie Zillich. Preceded in death by his son, James Huster and his parents, Cecelia Abruzzo and Joseph Huster. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Ltd., 101 Park Place, Libertyville. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, at St. Peter Church, 27551 Volo Village Road, Volo. Burial will be in East Fox Lake Cemetery, Lake Villa. In lieu of flowers, donations to Carmel Catholic High School, in memory of Gregory Alan Huster is greatly appreciated, https://giving.veracross.com/carmelhs/carmelcatholicdonation. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Sign guestbook at Libertyvillefuneralhome.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 26, 2019