|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Gregory Alan Martin, 54, passed away peacefully Friday, April 26. An Army Medic Veteran, Greg was the co-owner of SuperGlass Chicagoland, a talented artist, and avid traveler. He was a driving force in the Bartlett Veterans Memorial project and a Bartlett Trustee from 2011 to 2015. Beloved husband of Valeria Basso; proud father of Iliana, Mackenna, and Trinity; dear ex-husband to the mother of his children Suzanne (nee Shusta) Martin; loving son of Thomas F. and Michal L.; dear brother of Todd F., Michael T. (Shana), JoAnn M. (Paul) Flores, and June M. Martin; fond stepson of L.T. and Martha McIntosh. Visitation Saturday, May 4 from 10:00am until time of service 12:00 noon at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Greg has requested everyone celebrate his life by wearing bright colors (no black) and your best party hat. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Greyhounds Only at www.greyhoundsonly.com. For more information, call 630-289-7575 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 2, 2019