GRAYSLAKE - Gregory Allen Hansen, 60, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, in his home. He was born September 16, 1960, in Evanston, IL to Mardell (nee: Ulrich) and Arthur Hansen. Greg graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology where he built lifelong friendships as an alumnus of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. He was a dedicated employee of Abbott Labs for 29 years and a devoted member of his community, where he served on the village board and volunteered for years coaching baseball and football. An unwavering Cubs fan, Greg loved Chicago and worked on the city's 2016 Olympic bid as an event organizer. He was a loving father and husband who lived for his family. Greg is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lynda Hansen; his children, Gregory Hansen, Tyler Hansen, Hawley Hansen, and Shannan Skidmore; and his siblings, Arthur Hansen and Holly Joyce. He was preceded in death by his parents. According to Greg's wishes, a "kickin' party" will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. In lieu of flowers, Greg would be honored for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society
