ST. CHARLES - Gregory C. Best, age 75, formerly of Jackson Hole, WY, passed away July 5, 2019. He was an educator for 32 years and Park Ranger for Grand Teton National Park. He is survived by his loving wife Pat, son Jeremy (Kali Randall) Best, Melissa(Douglas Quiros) Best, two grandchildren Paloma, and Bodhi, aunt Emilie Unger, and sister-in-law Vicki and her family. Greg was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, co-worker and friend, he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be private. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 6, 2019