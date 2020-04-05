|
|
BUFFALO GROVE - Gregory J. Vogler of Huntley, formerly of Buffalo Grove, passed away on April 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen Vogler (nee Regul) for 30 years. Loving father of Kimberly (AJ) Sekhon and Douglas (Melanie) Vogler. Cherished brother of Janet (Juan) Ruiz. Loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Greg worked for 45 years as a mail carrier for the Buffalo Grove Post Office. He valued hard work and dedication, and always put his family first. Greg truly lived for his family and friends. He was an avid golfer, and will be missed at the Chevy Chase, Buffalo Grove and Whisper Creek Golf Clubs. He enjoyed bowling and traveling with his wife Kathy. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating hand sanitizer and/or disinfectant wipes to the Buffalo Grove Post Office. Donations can be dropped off directly at the post office: 255 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, or alternate arrangements can be made by calling 847-858-0543. Life Celebration services will be held at a later date. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020