ST. CHARLES - Gregory L. Nutt, Jr., age 38, of St. Charles, Illinois, passed away peacefully in his sleep this weekend. He was born November 13th 1980 in Elmhurst, IL. He was a graduate of St. Patrick grade school, St. Charles High School, and The University of Colorado at Boulder, with a degree in Business/Finance. Greg was the Controller/ Accountant at Key Interior Designs in Lombard, IL- a job that he adored. Greg was a lover of Live Music, Skiing, Boating, and Photography. Greg was a Talented Musician. He never met an Instrument that he could not play, "It's just a math equation ... ," he would say. He was a member of the Youth Ministry Team at St. John Neumann, St. Charles Jazz Band, and the Jazz Band at The Univ. of Colorado. Greg was an Eagle Scout with the B.O.A. Greg was an Avid Reader, and anyone who played "Words with Friends" with Him, could tell you Stories! He had a "Heart of Gold," Warm Smile, Great sense of Humor, and Lived Life to the Fullest. He is survived by his parents, Rose and Greg Nutt and his brother, Jonathan Nutt, of Geneva, IL. Loving aunts and uncles include Sister Rosemary, OSF (Godmother), Mike (Cindy), Ruth, Sue, Andy (Francine), and Jim Fonck. Char (Dave), Lis (Bob), Laurie (Jim), Steve (Val), Dave(Renee) Nutt. Great-uncle Andrew Karabinos. Greg's Fonck cousins include Nicki (Greg) Burleson, and Bethany (Dan) Keshen. Nutt cousins include Dave, Tracy, Kim, Rob, Deb, Heather, Matt, Katie, Chris, Brian, Kevin, Steph, Ryan, Mike and Danny. Greg's wake was 10:00 A.M. to 12 Noon, Saturday, October 19th, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church 2900 E. Main Street, St. Charles, (Kirk Rd. and Rt. 64). The Funeral Mass followed at noon. Burial will be at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Please Celebrate Greg's' Life and impact on the world. He was loved by many and will be missed greatly. "I know you would want us to continue living in joy and not be devastated. So, I will do my best today and from now on to carry your spirit with me, with the hope of seeing you again, above the Rocky Mountains and past the stars." -Heartfelt words from Greg's Friend Brian Broderick. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, 1433 Essington Rd., Joliet, IL 60435; Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 LaFox St., South Elgin, IL 60177.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2019