McColley's Chapel - Custer - Custer
234 N. 6th St.
Custer, SD 57730
605-673-4422
GREGORY LYNN EDWARDS Obituary
Gregory Lynn Edwards, 62, of Custer, SD, passed away on January 17, 2019, in Minot, ND. Gregory was born March 2, 1956, in Tulsa, OK, to Andrew and Olivia (Lang) Edwards. Gregory is survived by his wife, Barbara of Custer; mother, Olivia of Hoffman Estates, IL; stepson, Steven Lemke of Custer; stepdaughter, Jessica Danowski of McHenry, IL; brother, Jeffrey Edwards of Hoffman Estates; nieces and nephews, Christopher, Andreya, Olivia, Kate, Peter and Danielle. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer with Pastor Joel Ziolkowski officiating. Committal services will follow at Custer Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held following the committal service at the Frontier Grill in Custer. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
