SOUTH ELGIN - Deacon Gregory P. Stevens, 75, of South Elgin passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in his home. He was born June 7, 1944 in Chicago the son of Henry and Dorothea Golchert Stevens. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin where he served as a Deacon. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. Surviving are his wife Linda, 4 children, Connie (John) Wicker, Jennifer (Mel Senior) Stevens, Traci (Ed) Stark and Kimberly Stevens, 8 grandchildren, Cassandra, Crystal, Breanne, Alec, Johnnie, Samantha, Brittnee and William, 2 great grandchildren, Amelia and Conrad and a sister, Dolly Luciano. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until the time of mass in the church. Interment will be private at South Elgin Cemetery. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2019