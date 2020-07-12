BUFFALO GROVE - A Gathering of Remembrance for Gregory R. Gordon, 71, formerly of Hoffman Estates, will be held at a later date. Greg died on July 1, 2020. He was born March 26, 1949 to Robert and Hilda (Stoll) Gordon. Greg enjoyed golfing and bowling. He loved watching all sports and was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. Greg is survived by his children: Christopher (Angela), Jill (Robert) Lysy, Jeffrey (Sabrina), and Jonathon (Gillian); grandchildren: Justin Sowers, Christopher Phillips, Justyn Lysy, Kylie Gordon, and Lauryanne Lysy; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son: Jeremy Gordon. We would like to thank dad's cousin, Terry Gallas for all your help over the years.







