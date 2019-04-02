Gregory T. Gauvain, 68, passed away tragically on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home in Grayslake, IL. He was born July 18, 1950 in Orange, NJ, was formerly Ringwood, NJ, Libertyville, IL, South Bend, IN, and was currently living in Grayslake for the past 3 years. He was an avid sports fan, cheering on his Alma Mater, the Providence Friars, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, New York Giants and New York Yankees. He will be remembered for his unique dry sense of humor, brightening up every room he walked in and most of all his grandiose love for his family, especially his grandchildren who he loved to make laugh and playing baseball with. Surviving is his the love of his life and best friend, his wife of 43 years, Mac Gauvain; 2 children, Michelle (Jim) Hara and Christine Lake; 4 grandchildren that loved to call him "GG" (Grandpa Greg), Matthew and Katie Hara and Russell and Thomas Lake and by 2 sisters, Mary (Jim) Hoste and Joyce (Mark) Schildhauer. Greg was also adored by his brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dolores Gauvain and his brother, Robert Gauvain. A visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. followed by a service at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Saddlebrook Farms Lake Lodge, 2601 Saddlebrook Drive, Grayslake, IL 60030. In honor of his love for the NY Giants and NY Yankees, everyone is encouraged to wear your favorite sports apparel to services. Arrangements made by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the family (Checks may be made to Christine Lake or Michelle Hara in care of Mac Gauvain) to help the rebuild their home and their lives (P.O. Box 141, Glenview, IL 60025) or any of the following fire departments (Grayslake, Round Lake Park, Mundelein, or Wauconda). For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary