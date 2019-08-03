|
Not every family has a rock star, but ours did and although he is singing in heaven now, we will always remember his beloved voice and charisma. With the soul of a rock star, Gregory Von Rox loved rock n roll, fast cars and motorcycles. He was a loving Dad, brother, boyfriend and friend. With a heart of gold, Gregory left this world on July 20, 2019. Greg is survived by his two cherished children, Zoe and Zane Von Rox, his three sisters, Kere Knautz, Stephanie (Chuck) Radeke, Robbyn (Chad) Sasek-Schemehorn, and his loving girlfriend, Kelly Fagan. Greg also had many loved nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Wheatstack in Lisle, IL, to share stories and memories. As the song goes ... "All we needed, needed was a laugh. Years gone by, I'd say we kicked some ass!" Rock on GVR ... In lieu of flowers, please make donations to https://www.gofundme.com/f/vc6fg5-remembering-greg-von-rox.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 3, 2019