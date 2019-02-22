Daily Herald Obituaries
|
GUILLERMO COLLAZO Jr. Obituary
HOMER GLEN - Guillermo Collazo Jr., 47. Guillermo was preceded in death by his adoring mother, Linda (Salyer) Herbig. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Christina Stewart; his father, Ron (Nancy) Herbig; cherished grandparents Richard (Millie) Herbig; and his precious sisters, Kari (Brian) Wilson and Jessica (Teddy) Oraham. Guillermo was the most amazing uncle to Carly, Trey and Mia Ringelsten and Lukas and Ariana Wilson. Guillermo was a special brother-in-law to Rob (Lil) Call and Jessica (Tom) Ringelsten. Guillermo was a true and genuine friend in every sense of the word. He was loved and respected by many and will be missed immensely. Guillermo's greatest joys in life were spending time with family and raising his pit bull dogs, who were the apple of his eye. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to to It's a pittie rescue, www.rescueapittie.org
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
