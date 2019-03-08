|
Rev. Gunther Kamphausen, 85, died at home on March 4, 2019, entering into rest with his savior Jesus Christ. Born in Rheydt, Germany, December 15, 1933, Gunther was the fourth of six children born to Ernst and Maria Magdalena Kamphausen, missionaries to China. His family immigrated to the U.S. where Gunther married Carmen Jagst. The couple were missionaries in Indonesia and Russia. Gunther is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carmen and children, Ivy, Beth (d. 2002), Linda and Jeff; sister, Inge Johnson; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A celebration service will be held at Wellspring Alliance Church, in Wheaton, 4 p.m.March 9. Memorial contributions may be made to Wellspring Alliance Church, 1766 S. Blanchard St., Wheaton, IL 60189.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2019