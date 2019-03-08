Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Wellspring Alliance Church
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GUNTHER KAMPHAUSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. GUNTHER KAMPHAUSEN


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
REV. GUNTHER KAMPHAUSEN Obituary
Rev. Gunther Kamphausen, 85, died at home on March 4, 2019, entering into rest with his savior Jesus Christ. Born in Rheydt, Germany, December 15, 1933, Gunther was the fourth of six children born to Ernst and Maria Magdalena Kamphausen, missionaries to China. His family immigrated to the U.S. where Gunther married Carmen Jagst. The couple were missionaries in Indonesia and Russia. Gunther is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carmen and children, Ivy, Beth (d. 2002), Linda and Jeff; sister, Inge Johnson; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A celebration service will be held at Wellspring Alliance Church, in Wheaton, 4 p.m.March 9. Memorial contributions may be made to Wellspring Alliance Church, 1766 S. Blanchard St., Wheaton, IL 60189.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.